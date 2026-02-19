Political intimidation alarm in Kerala after funeral wreath placed at critic’s residence

Kannur Feb 19 (IANS) In a chilling display of political intimidation, a wreath was discovered on Thursday morning outside the home of writer and social critic V.S. Anilkumar in Kannapuram, Kerala.

The wreath was placed near the gate of his residence in the Marutham area, drawing immediate attention and concern from the public and political circles.

Anilkumar is the son of the late renowned professor M.N. Vijayan.

The incident comes in the wake of Anilkumar’s recent participation in the release of the book 'Nethruthtwathine Anikal Thiruthanam (The Leadership Must Be Corrected by the People)', authored by CPI(M) dissident V. Kunjikrishnan.

Beyond attending the launch, Anilkumar has frequently criticised the CPI(M) leadership, both publicly during the book event and on social media posts.

Reacting to it, Anilkumar said, "I have no fear at all. Have been living for a long time now, so the question of fear doesn’t exist.”

Anilkumar first noticed the wreath this morning while opening the gate to send his son to football coaching.

He promptly informed the Kannapuram police, who have registered a case and begun a formal investigation.

Authorities are looking into the possibility of a politically motivated threat, recalling past incidents in Kannur where wreaths were used to intimidate political opponents.

The placement of a wreath, a traditional symbol of mourning, outside a private residence is widely seen as an unsettling message.

Political analysts note that such acts aim to instil fear and suppress dissent, particularly when targeting individuals known for outspoken criticism.

With Kerala’s political climate already tense ahead of upcoming local and state-level events, the case is expected to become a significant topic of debate.

Meanwhile, the Kannapuram police continue their investigation, examining potential motives and suspects.

Reacting to it, Kunjikrishnan said no one has any doubt about who has done this.

Kunjikrishnan has been taking on the wrongdoings of the way the Kannur district unit of the party has been handling the issue of swindling of funds related to a party martyr that he raised.

Following his stern stand, he was ousted from the party.

--IANS

sg/dpb