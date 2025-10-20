Police will crack down on criminals, says Telangana DGP

Hyderabad, Oct 20 (IANS) Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy on Monday said that the police department is committed to fully maintaining law and order in the state and will crack down strictly on criminals, no matter how hardened they are.

The DGP made a statement after Shaik Riyaz, who had stabbed to death a police constable four days ago, was shot dead by police when he tried to escape from a hospital in Nizamabad town.

The police chief said that the hardened criminal snatched a weapon from police personnel on duty and tried to open fire. He died in the attempt by the police to stop him, the state police chief said in a statement.

The incident occurred on Monday at the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad, where Riyaz was undergoing treatment.

A constable was stabbed to death by Riyaz after the latter was caught in connection with a bike theft case in Nizamabad on the night of October 17.

Constable Empalli Pramod Kumar, 42, along with his nephew, went to arrest Riyaz. Pramod was riding the bike while his nephew was pillion-riding, and the accused was made to sit between them.

The 24-year-old accused suddenly attacked Pramod with a knife. When the latter’s nephew tried to prevent him, the accused stabbed him as well. Two aides of Riyaz came on a bike and took him away. Though a sub-inspector tried to stop them, they attacked him as well.

An injured Pramod was shifted to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors. His nephew was undergoing treatment.

The DGP on Monday paid tributes to the police constable Pramod Kumar.

He stated that the government and the police department will stand by Praneetha, who lost her husband Pramod, and her three sons, who lost their father at a very young age, and their family.

The police chief announced that the police department will provide one crore rupees ex-gratia, the last paid salary till the retirement of the martyred constable, along with a government job for one of the family members. The family will also be allotted 300 yards of house site, as well as Rs. 16 lakhs ex-gratia from the Police Security Welfare Fund and Rs. 8 lakhs ex-gratia from the Police Welfare Fund.

"On behalf of the Telangana State Police Department, I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the line of duty,” the DGP said.

Riyaz, who was on the run after killing the police constable, was arrested on Sunday. He was captured near Sarangapur under the limits of Nizamabad Town 6 Police Station by a police team with the help of a citizen, Asif.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner had stated that the accused was caught alive. He denied that there was any encounter.

The official clarified there was no truth in reports being circulated on social media that police fired on Riyaz.

A police team had reached Sarangapur following a tip-off that Riyaz was hiding there in a shed. On seeing the police, he tried to escape. However, one Asif, who was present nearby, tried to catch him.

Riyaz tried to attack Asif with a knife. The police team managed to capture Riyaz after surrounding him. Both Riyaz and Asif sustained injuries in the scuffle, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Asif, who sustained serious injuries, was later shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

