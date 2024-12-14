Police Use Tear Gas and Water Cannons to Disperse Farmers at Shambhu Border Amid Ongoing Delhi Kooch Protest

Shambhu Border (Punjab): Security forces used tear gas and water cannons on the 'Jathha' of farmers who were marching for 'Delhi Kooch' from the Shambhu border after they remained firm in their resolve to press forward with their demonstration on Saturday afternoon.

Visuals from the Shambhu border show police spraying tear gas and water canons over the farmers through heavy steel barricades.

The 'Jathha' of 101 farmers marching to Delhi from the Shambhu border point of Haryana were stopped from entering the national capital by the police on Saturday afternoon.

As farmers resumed their 'Dilli Chalo' march on the 307th day of their ongoing protest, they were confronted by police who had set up barricades to prevent their entry into the capital.

The police action led to tension at the protest site, as farmers attempted to move forward, but the authorities maintained their position, citing security concerns and the need to control the movement of protesters into Delhi.

Farmers blocked by the police requested security forces to allow them to continue their protests in a peaceful manner.

A farmer leader at the site spoke to police through the barricades and said, "SP Sahab, we want to march to Delhi peacefully, we request you to not block our protest, please give us the road. We should be allowed to move ahead. Our voice should not be suppressed by these iron and stone barriers."

"Hamari awaz ko an kuchla jaye (Don't suppress our voices)," requested the farmers."

50 per cent of the people in our country are involved in agriculture, their voices cannot be suppressed. Our farmer Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border. His deteriorating health is in front of everyone, even the Prime Minister," said the farmers' leader.

"You can check us for everything, we only have flags and clothes to wear. We only want to talk to the government about our issues," said the farmers' leader.

Ambala Superintendent of Police in response to the appeal said, "If you want to go to Delhi, you should take proper permission and once you get the permission, we will allow you to go. There was a hearing in the Supreme Court yesterday. Instructions have been given to hold a meeting.

The next date of the meeting is December 18. We appeal to you to sit here peacefully and follow the rules."Police officials were heavily deployed at the border after the farmers announced a fresh attempt to 'Delhi March.'

Earlier in the day, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that the protest against contentious agricultural laws has reached its 307th day today awaiting talks with the Centre and emphasized nationwide support for the movement from the people of the country.

He said, "I urge everyone to support the protest because I believe no matter how powerful the government is, it can never be bigger than the people of the country. The country is not determined by any party but by the people of the country. We aim to demonstrate how a collective effort by ordinary citizens can be influential enough to bring about changes in laws and governance."

The Haryana government has ordered a temporary suspension of mobile internet, SMS, and dongle services in the Ambala district from December 14-17 to prevent spread of misinformation and potential law-and-order disruptions following the "Delhi Kooch" call by farmers' organizations amid the ongoing protests.

Effective from December 14, 6:00 AM, until December 17, 11:59 PM, the restrictions apply to specific villages, including Dangdehri, Lohgarh, and Saddopur.

Essential services like individual SMS, banking communications, voice calls, and broadband remain unaffected to minimize public inconvenience while ensuring peace and order.

Speaking over the farmers' protest, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha earlier in the day said, "The farmer's demands are very genuine...The government should initiate dialogue with the farmers..."

While, Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that the farmers should temporarily halt their protest, referencing the Supreme Court's ongoing deliberations on the matter.

Anil Vij stated that the apex court has asked for some time to hear the case and has suggested that the farmers consider pausing their protests.

The farmers' agitation has witnessed widespread participation from states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The protest sites near Delhi's borders have become epicentres of resistance, with thousands of farmers camped in makeshift arrangements despite harsh weather conditions.

As the protest continues to gain momentum, the farmers are intensifying demonstrations to pressure the government into addressing their demands. (ANI)