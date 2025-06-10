Police suspensions over stampede trigger cold war between IAS, IPS officers in K'taka

Bengaluru, June 10 (IANS) The state government's decision to suspend five police officers, including three senior IPS officers, in connection with the June 4 Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede incident which claimed 11 lives during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team's victory celebration, has triggered a cold war between IAS and IPS officers in the state.

The IPS officers are reportedly upset about the strong action taken against them, especially since IAS officers, who allegedly granted permissions for the victory celebrations at the Vidhana Soudha despite clear warnings from the police department, remain untouched.

Sources indicate that a "cold war" within the administration led to the emergence of a letter from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vidhana Soudha Division, Bengaluru.

This letter warned against holding the event at the Vidhana Soudha, citing security and overcrowding concerns, even as the state government highlights the failure of the Police Department in connection with the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sources further revealed that the contract for organising the event at the Vidhana Soudha was awarded to a close relative of a serving IAS officer in the state, further aggravating the internal tussle.

The Indian Police Service Association has reportedly written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding revocation of suspension orders.

IPS circles are also displeased with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's personal announcement of the suspensions in a press conference after the tragedy.

Sources state that despite issuing warnings about holding the event at the Vidhana Soudha and putting in their best efforts at Chinnaswamy Stadium, IPS officers were targeted, while the role of IAS officers has been undermined.

The handling of this matter is expected to be a significant challenge for the state government in the coming days.

It can be recalled that in response to letters from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and the Under Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) regarding the organisation of a felicitation event on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, DCP M.N. Karibasavana Gowda issued a warning in his three-page reply.

The letter, dated June 4, from the DCP Vidhana Soudha, was sent to the Chief Secretary of the DPAR. In his letter, the DCP highlighted the likelihood of lakhs of RCB fans arriving. He noted that since the event was organised in haste on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, there would be difficulties in providing adequate security due to a shortage of staff and officers.

Notably, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last Thursday announced the suspension of five senior police officers, including the Bengaluru Police Commissioner and DCP (Central Division), in connection with the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The order stated that B. Dayananda, IPS, Additional Director General and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City; Vikash Kumar Vikash, IPS, Inspector General and Additional Commissioner of Police, West, Bengaluru City; Shekar H Tekkannavar, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Bengaluru City; C Balakrishna, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cubbon Park, Bengaluru; and A. K. Girish, Police Inspector, Cubbon Park Police Station, Bengaluru, have been suspended for substantial dereliction of duty.

Senior IPS officer Vikash Kumar has approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) challenging the suspension order.

Experts believe that if the state government fails to address this cold war effectively, it will have direct consequences for the state's governance.

--IANS

mka/rad