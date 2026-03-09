Police stop Cong protest march in Srinagar over US-India trade deal, Iran issue

Srinagar, March 9 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Monday prevented Congress leaders and workers from taking out a protest march on the roads during a demonstration against the US-India trade deal and the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatullah Ali Khamenei.

Congress leaders and party workers had gathered inside the party headquarters on Maulana Azad Road and attempted to march towards Lal Chowk to register their protest.

However, police and security personnel deployed outside the party office stopped the protesters from moving onto the main road, citing security concerns and the need to maintain law and order in the city.

The protesters were demonstrating against the US-India trade agreement and the killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader in alleged joint US-Israeli air strikes on Tehran on February 28. Congress leaders participating in the protest alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had compromised national interests through the trade deal.

They criticised the agreement, claiming it amounted to a surrender of the country’s economic interests. Protesters also raised slogans condemning the killing of the Iranian leader.

Police did not allow the demonstrators to move onto the road, where public and private transport continued to operate normally.

Meanwhile, normal life resumed across the Kashmir Valley on Monday. Educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, reopened after remaining closed for nearly a week.

Government offices, banks, post offices, shops, markets, and public transport were also functioning normally across the Valley.

The region had witnessed widespread protests following reports of the killing of Ayatullah Ali Khamenei in air strikes on Tehran on February 28. Demonstrations were particularly intense in Shia-dominated areas, though members of the Sunni community also joined the protests in several places.

Authorities had imposed restrictions in many parts of the Valley to prevent damage to public property and maintain law and order. The restrictions were lifted on Saturday, after which normal activities gradually resumed.

