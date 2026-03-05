Police personnel celebrate Holi with enthusiasm in MP, Rajasthan, UP

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The festival of Holi was celebrated with great fervour by police personnel in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Officers and staff were seen applying gulal to their colleagues, exchanging greetings, and dancing enthusiastically as they joined in the festive spirit.

In Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, a Holi Milan ceremony was celebrated with enthusiasm at the Police Line premises on Sanchi Road. District Judge Anil Kumar Sohane and Collector Arun Vishwakarma attended the event along with several senior administrative and police officials. The celebration brought together officers and personnel who marked the occasion with colours, music, and camaraderie.

Similarly, in Karauli, Rajasthan, the Holi festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur at the police lines located at the district headquarters on Thursday. Police personnel participated actively in the festivities, spreading colours and joy among their colleagues while strengthening bonds within the force.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Holi celebrations were held with enthusiasm at the Hazratganj Police Station. Senior officers and police personnel took part in the celebrations and extended greetings to each other. As part of the festivities, a procession is set to proceed from Hazratganj to the Reserve Police Lines, where Police Commissioner Amrendra Sengar and other senior officials are expected to join the celebrations.

Bablu Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner (Law & Order), Lucknow, said, “Yesterday, the Holi festival was celebrated very well in the district with respect, and today all police officers and personnel are celebrating the festival together.”

Holi, often referred to as the Festival of Colours, is one of the most joyous and eagerly anticipated festivals in India and across the world. Known for its vibrant celebrations, people throw coloured powders, dance, sing, and enjoy traditional sweets, making it a time when communities, families, and friends come together in a spirit of joy, harmony, and unity.

The festival’s origins are deeply rooted in mythology, with several stories explaining its significance. The most popular legend associated with Holi is the story of Holika and Prahlad.

According to the legend, Hiranyakashyap, a powerful demon king, demanded that everyone worship him as a god. However, his son Prahlad remained a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu. Angered by this devotion, the king decided to kill his son and sought the help of his sister Holika, who possessed a magical power that made her immune to fire.

Hiranyakashyap ordered Prahlad to sit on Holika’s lap as she sat in a blazing fire. However, as the flames rose, Holika was burned to ashes while Prahlad, protected by divine grace, emerged unharmed.

The story symbolises the victory of good over evil and faith over arrogance. Holi commemorates Prahlad’s triumph and the burning of Holika through the ritual of Holika Dahan, reminding people of the enduring power of righteousness and devotion.

