Police-Karni Sena clash in Harda: No one will be allowed to disturb social harmony in MP, says CM (Ld)

Bhopal, July 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, on Wednesday stated that he has taken cognisance of an incident in which police and Karni Sena activists clashed and the cops lathicharged residents of a Rajput hostel in Harda. He has sought a detailed investigation report from the district administration and said that no one would be allowed to disturb social harmony in the state.

In a post on social media, CM Yadav emphasised that social justice and mutual harmony remain top priorities of the Madhya Pradesh government and assured that no one would be allowed to tear the state’s social fabric.

“No one will be allowed to disturb social harmony in Madhya Pradesh,” he wrote on his X handle. CM Yadav is on a foreign trip till July 19 and is in Spain at present.

Tensions escalated in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda district over the weekend as police clashed with members of the Karni Sena Parivar during a protest that turned confrontational.

The unrest stemmed from a fraud case involving Karni Sena member Ashish Rajput, who alleged that he was duped of Rs 18 lakh in a diamond deal.

The police arrested one of the accused, Mohit Verma, and were preparing to present him in court when around 40 Karni Sena activists gathered, demanding custody of the accused.

The situation quickly deteriorated, prompting police to resort to lathi-charge and arrest four individuals, including Karni Sena district president Sunil Rajput and complainant Ashish Rajput.

In response, Karni Sena members staged further protests on Sunday, which were met with additional force.

Tear gas shells were fired, water cannons deployed, and baton charges repeated.

Over 60 individuals, including Karni Sena national president Jeevan Singh Sherpur, were taken into custody and sent to the district jail.

The police action extended into the Rajput hostel, where cops reportedly entered the premises and used force against protesters.

This move drew widespread criticism and raised concerns about excessive policing and violation of civil rights.

In light of the unrest, security has been intensified across Harda, with additional police forces deployed from Narmadapuram, Betul, Sehore, Dewas, and Khandwa districts.

The administration has also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to maintain order.

The Karni Sena Parivar has announced that it will continue its agitation peacefully, demanding accountability and justice in the fraud case.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders have condemned the police action, calling for an impartial enquiry and greater restraint in handling public dissent.

The situation remains tense but under control, with authorities closely monitoring developments.

