Police intensify probe into sensational murder of Hyderabad woman

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (IANS) Cyberabad Police have intensified the probe into the sensational murder of a housewife at a flat in an apartment building at Kukatpally here.

Two police teams left for Jharkhand, where the two accused (domestic helps of the victim) are suspected to have escaped after committing the crime on Wednesday.

Police suspect that the offenders boarded a train at Hafeezpet Railway Station to flee the city. A scooty used by them to escape from the apartment building was found parked outside Hafeezpet Railway Station.

The investigating officials were working on various clues gathered from the spot and during the scanning of CCTV footage at various locations.

Police formed five special teams to nab the accused, who escaped with cash and gold ornaments after killing the woman.

Renu Agarwal (50) was found in a pool of blood when her husband, Rakesh Agarwal and son reached home on Wednesday evening after their phone calls went unanswered.

According to police, the assailants tied the hands and legs of the woman and stabbed her indiscriminately with a knife and scissors.

Rakesh, who is in the steel business, and his son had left for the shop at Fatehnagar in the morning, and Renu was alone in the flat at Swan Lake Condominium.

Harsha (20), a native of Jharkhand who was hired as domestic help by the Agarwal family about 10 days ago, and Roushan, who also hails from Jharkhand and was working as a help in another flat in the same apartment complex, allegedly killed the woman.

They allegedly hit the woman on her head with a cooker before tying her. They tortured her to get the keys to the cupboard and lockers. The assailants stole the gold jewellery she was wearing and also looted jewellery and cash from the cupboard.

The assailants took a bath, apparently to wipe out evidence before leaving the flat. The CCTV footage shows the duo leaving the flat with a bag. They were also captured on CCTV in the lift.

The accused fled on a two-wheeler belonging to Roushan's employer and headed towards KPHB Colony.

