Police Inspector, Panchayat secretary arrested in separate bribery cases in Jharkhand

Ranchi, March 12 (IANS) In yet another crackdown on corruption in Jharkhand, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday carried out trap operations in two districts, arresting a police sub-inspector in Koderma and a woman Panchayat secretary in Gumla for allegedly accepting bribes.

In Koderma district, the ACB team from Hazaribagh arrested sub-inspector Pawan Kumar Ram, posted at Chandwara police station, after catching him red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

According to officials, the officer had demanded Rs 1 lakh from a person in connection with a case related to illegal liquor, promising to settle the matter and provide relief. The complainant informed Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JKLM) leader Prem Nayak, who subsequently lodged a complaint with the ACB office in Hazaribagh.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB laid a trap. On Thursday, as soon as the officer accepted the first instalment of Rs 15,000 at his official quarters, the team caught him red-handed and took him into custody. He was later taken to Hazaribagh for further interrogation.

In another operation, the Ranchi ACB team arrested Kiran Kusum Khalkho, Panchayat Secretary of Chatti Serka Panchayat in Vishunpur block of Gumla district, while she was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000.

The complainant, Parameshwar Singh, had alleged that repair work of a well selected by the Gram Sabha on his land had been completed, but the Panchayat secretary was demanding Rs 8,000 to clear the remaining payment and pass the bill.

After confirming the complaint, the ACB set up a trap and arrested Khalkho on Thursday while she was taking the bribe money.

ACB officials said a case has been registered against both accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further legal proceedings are underway.

According to officials, this is the sixth trap case registered by the Ranchi ACB bureau in 2026. The bureau has also appealed to the public to report any instance of government officials demanding bribes so that corruption can be effectively curbed.

