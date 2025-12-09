Police in J&K’s Doda arrest madrasa teacher for raping minor

Jammu, Dec 9 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district said on Tuesday that they have arrested a madrasa teacher for allegedly raping a minor.

A police spokesperson said, “A madrasa teacher was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a minor in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. The accused, identified as Nasir Majeed of Challer village, was arrested within three hours of receiving the complaint regarding the alleged incident at Madrasa Dar-ul-Quran in the Gandoh area. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act."

A special team was constituted to launch the investigation, and based on vital leads, an intensive search was conducted after the accused went underground following the commission of the crime.

“Through inputs and teamwork, the accused was traced and apprehended soon after the complaint was lodged,” the spokesperson added.

POCSO refers to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, a special law designed to protect children (under 18) from sexual assault, harassment, and pornography, establishing child-friendly procedures and Special Courts for speedy trials, aiming for effective prevention and justice for child victims.

It mandates reporting of offences, provides legal protection for reporting, and allows for stringent punishments, including the death penalty for severe cases, with swift trial processes.

The Act protects all children regardless of gender. It covers multiple offences, addresses sexual assault, sexual harassment, and pornography involving children.

The Act ensures Child-Friendly Systems of medical examinations, police statements, and court testimonies are recorded in a way that's sensitive to the child's dignity and trauma.

Under the Act, special courts are dedicated to swift trials, with timelines for evidence recording and case completion established.

The Act requires reporting of such offences to authorities like the police or the special juvenile police unit (SJPU) and provides for legal safeguards to protect those who report offences from civil or criminal liability.

The Act defines serious crimes like sexual assault by a public servant or in a school, with stricter penalties.

