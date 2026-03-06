Police complaint against influencer, actress for celebrating birthday at Tirumala

Tirupati, March 6 (IANS) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has lodged a police complaint against social media influencer Divvala Madhuri and actress Thanuja Puttaswamy for celebrating Madhuri's birthday at Tirumala in violation of the temple rules.

TTD, which manages the affairs of the famous hill shrine, said on Friday that its vigilance wing has lodged a complaint with the police for legal action against the two women.

Police are conducting an investigation, a TTD official said.

Madhuri and Thanuja had on Thursday celebrated the latter’s birthday at a guesthouse in Tirumala by cutting a cake. They also uploaded the video of the cake-cutting on social media.

The temple body said that such celebrations are prohibited in Tirumala.

Madhuri and Thanuja not only brought the birthday cake to Tirumala but also organised the celebration and posted the visuals on their social media accounts.

YSR Congress Party MLC Duvvada Srinivas, his live-in partner Madhuri and Thanuja were in Tirumala on Thursday for darshan.

After it came to the TTD’s notice that Madhuri and Thanuja celebrated the birthday with cake-cutting, the officials lodged a complaint with the police.

This is not the first time that Madhuri has landed herself in a controversy at Tirumala temple.

In 2024, she was booked for hurting the sentiments of devotees during the visit to Tirumala along with Srinivas.

They together offered prayers and were later seen taking some videos in violation of TTD rules. Madhuri, who is also a dancer, spoke to media and stated that they will marry once Srinivas is officially and legally divorced from his first wife.

After several devotees raised an objection, TTD Vigilance and Security Department lodged a complaint against her at the Tirumala I Town Police Station. She was accused of creating a public nuisance at Tirumala by making and publishing reels on social media, expressing personal matters and the live-in relationship with Srinivas.

