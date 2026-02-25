Polavaram project to be completed before 2027 Godavari Pushkaram: Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati, Feb 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that the Polavaram project would be completed and dedicated to the nation before the 2027 Godavari Pushkaram.

He also reiterated that Godavari water from Polavaram will be supplied to Nallamala Sagar before that, Nallamala Sagar and the Veligonda projects will be completed by July this year.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for Veligonda Project feeder canal lining works worth Rs 456 crore at Ghantavanipalle in Dornala mandal of Markapuram district.

This was the Chief Minister’s first visit to Markapuram after the government created this district.

The Chief Minister said that he kept his promise to create the Markapuram district. With Markapuram becoming a district, people no longer need to travel 150 km to Ongole for administrative work, he said, adding that justice had been done to the long-neglected backward region.

Stating that works of the Veligonda project have been accelerated, he said that by June next year, the first phase of the project will be completed and Krishna waters will be brought to this drought-prone region.

The Chief Minister inspected the Veligonda works and instructed the officials to expedite the works so that the target can be achieved.

He said the Veligonda project aims to provide irrigation to 4.35 lakh acres, benefiting constituencies including Giddalur, Markapuram, Yerragondapalem, and Kanigiri, as well as Udayagiri and Badvel in Kadapa district.

He explained that the Veligonda Project requires Rs 9,081 crore. So far, Rs 5,451 crore has been spent on construction. Another Rs 2,540 crore is needed to complete the works. The feeder canal lining works worth Rs 456 crore have now been initiated, he added.

The Chief Minister said the government is promoting horticulture and aims to transform Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub, along with developing Markapuram and Prakasam districts through horticulture crops.

He also promised safe drinking water to every household from Nallamala Sagar at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore. He announced Rs 50 crore for constructing a new District Collectorate building in Markapuram.

After the foundation ceremony, the Chief Minister interacted with local farmers and inspected the feeder canal works.

The Chief Minister viewed the Nallamala Sagar feeder canal through an aerial survey and held video conferences with officials at project sites. He directed officials to complete the works as per the targets.

--IANS

ms/uk