PoK to become India's integral part during Narendra Modi's tenure as PM: Union Minister

Kolkata, June 11 (IANS) Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir will surely become an integral part of India during the tenure of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey said at Asansol in West Burdwan district of West Bengal on Wednesday.

His comments came in reply to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's observation on the floor of the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday, where she claimed that Operation Sindoor, the strike through which Indian Armed Forces destroyed several terror bases both within Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan last month, gave India a unique opportunity to bring Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir back as a part of India.

“The Chief Minister claimed that we had an opportunity to bring Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir back as a part of India. We are saying that had it been the regime of the previous UPA government, then it would have been difficult to ensure the safety of the people of the country and even our soldiers. I would request the Chief Minister to have patience. As long as Narendra Modi is there, no one will be able to stop Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir from being an integral part of India,” Dubey said while interacting with the media persons at Asansol on Wednesday.

Commenting on the crucial Assembly elections in West Bengal scheduled next year, Dubey said that just as the BJP had been able to gain control of the state governments in Delhi and Maharashtra, similarly, it will be in power in West Bengal next year.

Speaking on the occasion, he also accused the West Bengal government of not extending enough cooperation to the Union government for the rehabilitation of the people affected by frequent landslides in Asansol and the adjacent coal belt in West Burdwan district.

“It is because of the sheer reluctance of the state government that the rehabilitation work is yet to be completed. Coal India Limited has provided sufficient funds for the rehabilitation, which had not been utilised by the state administration,” he claimed.

--IANS

