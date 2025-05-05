‘PoK is ours’: AIMIM leader calls for invading, reclaiming the territory

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan on Monday asked the government to allow the Indian armed forces to not just enter the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) but also capture it, as the land belongs to India.

The AIMIM national spokesperson, in a special interaction with IANS, said: “The whole nation wants punitive action against Pakistan for the brutal massacre of Pahalgam victims. It's time that India not just enters Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but stay seated there and also capture it as the territory belongs to us.”

Pathan, quoting a survey, said that 75 per cent of the countrymen want decisive action against Pakistan, more aggressive than post-Uri and Pulwama retaliation, and therefore, the government should pull no punches in punishing the terror-sponsoring nation.

The AIMIM leader, taking note of ‘religion-based killing’ in Pahalgam, stated that there cannot be any barbaric and despicable act than this, where the male members of family were first singled out by their religion, by their identity and even by uncovering their pants and then killing them in front of their wives and children in cold blood.

“What is holding back the government in acting against Pakistan,” he asked, while reiterating that all opposition parties had extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government during the all-party meeting.

His remarks came days after AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi asked the government to not just vapourise the terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) this time, but stay seated there.

“Ghar mein ghus ke baith jao,” was his advice to the Centre, when questioned on what action should India take against terrorism.

The AIMIM president suggested capturing PoK for bringing an end to terrorist attacks.

“BJP says - ghar mein ghus ke. I am saying - ghar mein ghus ke baith jao. This terrorism needs to end,” he told the scribes, on questions of whether India should settle the matter for once and all.

--IANS

mr/pgh