Poisonous gas leak deaths: NHRC seeks report from Andra govt

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the death of two workers and injuries to another after inhaling poisonous gas at an effluent waste treatment plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli.

The apex human rights body issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary and the Anakapalli Superintendent of Police, and called for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

“The report is expected to include the status of the health of the injured, who was reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital, and compensation, if any, provided to him and the next of kin of the deceased,” said a press statement issued by the NHRC.

Taking note of a news report of the deadly incident of poisonous gas leakage, the human rights commission said the contents of the press report, if true, raise a serious violation of the human rights of the victims.

Two employees died and another was hospitalised after inhaling poisonous gas when they were working during the night shift at an effluent waste treatment plant of a pharmaceutical company in Anakapalli on June 11.

Reportedly, the victim workers collapsed after inhaling the poisonous gas, suspected to have been released during the waste treatment process.

Established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC, an autonomous statutory body, is an embodiment of India’s concern for the promotion and protection of human rights. Its primary role is to protect and promote human rights, defined as the rights relating to life, liberty, equality, and dignity of individuals guaranteed by the Constitution or embodied in the International Covenants and enforceable by courts in India.

The apex human rights body has the power to take suo motu (on its own motion) action based on media reports, public knowledge or other sources, without receiving a formal complaint of human rights violations.

