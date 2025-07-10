PM's successful 5-nation tour marks strategic breakthrough: Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent five-nation tour has been hailed by the BJP as a historic diplomatic success that strengthens India’s global standing across key strategic, economic, and cultural domains.

Addressing a Press conference on Thursday in New Delhi, BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi outlined three major takeaways from the tour, while also launching a scathing attack on the Congress party for continuing to defend what he called an “Emergency mindset.”

He said the most important diplomatic win was the global recognition of India’s position on terrorism.

“At the BRICS platform, Prime Minister Modi made it absolutely clear that the perpetrators and victims of terrorism cannot be equated. This has now received global acceptance,” he asserted, calling it a significant diplomatic success for India.

The second key achievement, according to Trivedi, was India’s strategic engagement with resource-rich African nations such as Ghana and Namibia.

“These countries possess critical minerals like Rare Earth elements, uranium, lithium, gold, and diamonds. Agreements signed with them will not only boost India’s economic self-reliance but also end dependency on a single nation for critical materials,” he noted.

Trivedi also highlighted the emotional and historical ties between India and countries like Trinidad and Tobago, whose Prime Minister traces his ancestry to Bihar’s Buxar.

“The Indian diaspora today plays a highly influential and constructive role across the globe,” Trivedi said, adding that PM Modi’s diplomacy now includes culture and diaspora as core components of foreign policy, alongside the traditional pillars of Defence, economy, and diplomacy.

Responding to criticism from the Congress party, particularly over an article by MP Shashi Tharoor on late Sanjay Gandhi’s role during the Emergency, Trivedi lashed out, saying, “Even after 50 years, some Congress leaders justify the Emergency. Their criticism of Tharoor proves they still shamelessly support the Emergency mentality.”

He also added that India under PM Modi is the only nation that is a member of both BRICS and QUAD, a testament to its balanced and assertive global policy stance.

