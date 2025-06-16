PM’s Principal Secy reviews key infrastructure projects in Gujarat; inspects Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary, Dr P.K. Mishra, on Monday reviewed multiple infrastructure projects in Gujarat and assessed the prospects of their time-bound completion and delivery.

Dr P.K. Mishra held high-level review meetings in Dholera and Lothal to assess the key infrastructure projects, directly aligned with PM Modi’s vision for industrial and economic growth.

He also inspected the under-construction Ahmedabad–Dholera Greenfield Expressway, which is set to reduce travel time between Ahmedabad and Dholera to 45 minutes, after completion.

During inspection, the officials briefed him about the progress of Dholera International Airport and also informed him that cargo operations would commence by October 2025. He instructed the authorities to adhere to timelines and ensure seamless connectivity with the expressway.

Dr. Mishra inspected Tata Electronics’ Semiconductor Fabrication (Fab) project, a flagship initiative in domestic chip manufacturing, and reviewed its production scope, including chips for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and automotive applications.

Dr. Mishra also chaired a review meeting with senior officials from the Dholera Industrial City Development Limited (DICDL), Dholera International Airport Company Limited (DIACL), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Airports Authority of India (AAI), and Indian Railways and got briefings on multiple projects including the Ahmedabad–Dholera Expressway, Bhimnath–Dholera Freight Rail Link, Ahmedabad–Dholera Semi-High-Speed Rail Line and Dholera International Airport.

Stressing the importance of Dholera, he said that the upcoming smart industrial city will unlock huge potential for growth, opening doors for multi-dimensional development.

Dr. Mishra also inspected the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), a flagship initiative under the Ministry of Ports and emphasised that NMHC must serve as a scholarly tribute to India’s maritime past, stressing the importance of in-depth research, academic collaboration, and a thoughtfully-planned visitor experience.

He also visited various social infrastructure projects like schools, hospitals, and residential complexes that have been developed by the DICDL and emphasised on user experience, calling for stakeholder feedback integration.

