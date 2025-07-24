PMK founder S. Ramadoss petitions TN DGP against son Anbumani’s use of flag for statewide yatra

Chennai, July 24 (IANS) In a dramatic turn of events within the Pattali Makkal Katchi, party founder Dr S. Ramadoss petitioned the Director General of Police (DGP) on Thursday to prevent his son, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, from using the PMK flag during his upcoming statewide campaign.

The move underscores the widening rift between the veteran leader and his son, former PMK president Anbumani.

Dr Ramadoss has urged the DGP to bar Anbumani from using the PMK party flag and symbols during the “Tamil Nadu People’s Rights Retrieval Journey” campaign that is scheduled to begin on Friday (July 25).

He also sought a ban on party office-bearers participating in the yatra, stating that the initiative lacks the approval of the party’s founder.

The petition has sparked fresh controversy as Anbumani’s campaign is set to begin on July 25, coinciding with his father’s birthday, which is celebrated within the party as Pasumai Thaayagam Day.

The yatra, which aims to “reclaim” ten essential rights for the people of Tamil Nadu, is expected to culminate on November 1 -- observed by the party as Tamil Nadu Day -- in Dharmapuri.

Anbumani, who previously served as the party’s president, has announced that the campaign will advocate for key rights including social justice, women’s safety, employment, good governance, and access to quality health and education services.

According to a party statement, the first leg of the yatra from July 25 to August 4 will cover the Assembly constituencies of Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, Uthiramerur, Kancheepuram, Sriperumbudur, Ambattur, Maduravoyal, Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur, Tiruttani, Sholinghur, Ranipet, Arcot, Vellore, and Vaniyambadi.

The DGP has not yet issued any response to the petition.

However, the internal conflict within PMK -- once seen as a tightly knit father-son political enterprise -- has now come out into the open, raising questions about the future course of the party and its leadership.

--IANS

aal/dpb