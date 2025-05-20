PMK founder Ramadoss renews call for NEET abolition after another aspirant ends life

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss has once again called for the immediate abolition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), following the tragic suicide of a medical aspirant in Salem - the sixth such incident in Tamil Nadu this year.

The student, a resident of Narasothipatti in Salem district, reportedly ended his life fearing poor results in NEET after his fourth attempt.

The recurring deaths of young aspirants, Ramadoss said, expose the intense psychological pressure exerted by the national-level medical entrance exam on students.

Expressing deep grief over the incident, Ramadoss extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

He stated that NEET has turned into a source of trauma for many students, especially those from rural and economically weaker backgrounds.

"This examination is not just about testing knowledge. It is pushing students into despair," he said.

Ramadoss further questioned the fairness and relevance of NEET, pointing out that students who score over 500 marks still struggle to secure medical seats due to high fees in private institutions, while others with lower scores manage admissions through financial clout.

"Merit has taken a backseat to money," he remarked.

He was sharply critical of both the Union and Tamil Nadu governments for failing to act decisively against NEET since its implementation in 2017.

Ramadoss targeted the ruling DMK for not fulfilling its 2021 state Assembly election promise to abolish the exam.

"Despite forming a committee and passing resolutions, the state government has taken no effective step toward ending NEET," he said.

Emphasising that students are the backbone of the nation's future, Ramadoss urged the Central and state governments to stop "politicising" the issue.

He called for immediate and meaningful action - either to scrap NEET entirely or to secure a permanent exemption for Tamil Nadu.

"This is not just a policy failure. It's a moral failure," he added.

