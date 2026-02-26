PMK founder Ramadoss hints at Dravidian alliance, says clarity on front by Feb 28

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Thursday indicated that the party is likely to align with a Dravidian party for the upcoming elections, stating that a final decision on the alliance would become clear by Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at Thailapuram in Villupuram district, Ramadoss said internal consultations were currently underway within the party.

He revealed that a meeting had been convened with district secretaries and state-level functionaries to discuss the party’s electoral strategy and future course of action.

"We have gathered to seek opinions from our district secretaries and state administrators on how to approach the elections and what kind of strategy should be adopted. Based on their views, we will decide our next steps," he said.

The PMK has recently witnessed visible differences between its founder Ramadoss and party president Anbumani Ramadoss over alliance choices.

While Anbumani has aligned with the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Ramadoss' remarks have fuelled speculation about a possible shift in the party's political direction.

When asked whether a decision on the alliance would be taken today, Ramadoss said it was too early to make such an announcement.

"We cannot decide today. The time is not appropriate yet," he said. However, when a reporter specifically asked whether the PMK would ally with a Dravidian party, Ramadoss responded affirmatively, saying, "Yes... it will happen."

In a recent letter addressed to party workers, Ramadoss had used a metaphor suggesting that "their vehicle has arrived".

Clarifying the remark, he said, "This is an election vehicle. By the 28th, we will know which vehicle we are travelling in."

His comments come at a crucial time as political parties in Tamil Nadu intensify negotiations and realignments ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. With PMK's vote base considered significant in northern Tamil Nadu, its final alliance decision is expected to have a considerable impact on the electoral landscape.

