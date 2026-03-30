PMK announces candidates for remaining 15 seats in AIADMK-led NDA; Sowmiya Anbumani to contest from Dharmapuri

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), led by Anbumani Ramadoss, has announced its candidates for the remaining 15 constituencies allotted to it as part of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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The party had been allotted 18 seats in the alliance, of which candidates for three constituencies had already been declared. Among the announcements, Sowmiya Anbumani, wife of PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss, will contest from the Dharmapuri constituency, underlining the party’s focus on key strongholds.

In Chennai’s Perambur constituency, PMK treasurer Thilagavathy will be the party’s candidate. The constituency is expected to witness a high-profile contest, as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay is also in the fray from the same seat.

In a notable political development, Anbu Cholan — who had reportedly declined to contest — has been fielded from the Tiruporur constituency. He will face advocate K. Balu.

Meanwhile, in the reserved Kattumannarkoil constituency, PMK has nominated its candidate against VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, setting the stage for a keenly-watched contest.

The party has also made strategic changes in sitting constituencies. Mailam MLA Sivakumar has been shifted to contest from Vikravandi, while former AIADMK minister and Rajya Sabha MP, C.V. Shanmugam, will contest from Mailam.

Similarly, Mettur MLA, C. Sadasivam, has been fielded from Salem North, indicating a reshuffle aimed at strengthening the party’s prospects.

In other key constituencies, Dr. Tamilarasi Adhiyaman, State Secretary of the Pattali Mahila Sangam, will contest from Vridhachalam, while former MLA Karthi has been nominated from Salem West.

Party State Vice-President Padi Selvam will contest from Pennagaram, C.R. Bhaskaran from Polur, and Joint General Secretary Vaithi from Jayankondam.

Additionally, advocate K. Saravanan has been fielded from Sholingur, Siddhamalli Palaniswami from Mayiladuthurai, P. Maheshkumar from Uthiramerur, and A.P. Chezhiyan from Rishivandiyam.

With these announcements, the PMK has completed its candidate list for all 18 constituencies, signalling its readiness for a competitive electoral battle within the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

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