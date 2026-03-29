PM Vishwakarma Yojana transforms labourer into entrepreneur in MP's Damoh

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh), March 29 (IANS) The PM Vishwakarma Yojana, a flagship Central government scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is steadily changing lives across rural India, enabling traditional workers to become 'self-reliant' entrepreneurs.

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In Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, the central welfare scheme has enabled Mihervan Singh Rajput to rise from a daily wage labourer to becoming a small business owner, while also creating employment for another person.

A resident of Dhangaur village in the Tendukheda block, Mihervan once struggled to make ends meet by working as a labourer.

With limited education and opportunities, he relied on irregular daily wages to sustain his family.

However, his life took a decisive turn after he learned about the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, a flagship initiative aimed at supporting artisans and traditional workers.

Without delay, Mihervan applied for the scheme through an online cafe.

His application was successful, and he was selected as a beneficiary.

Following this, he underwent three months of free skill training in Damoh, where he also received a travel allowance of Rs 1,600.

Having prior experience in aluminium and glass work, he quickly adapted to the training and earned a certification upon completion.

Encouraged by the support, Mihervan approached a local bank for financial assistance.

He applied for a loan of Rs 50,000, which was sanctioned within a few months, with the amount directly credited to his bank account.

Combining this with an additional investment of Rs 1 lakh from his own savings, Mihervan set up his own business.

Today, Mihervan earns between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 per month, a significant improvement from his earlier income.

Significantly, his business has also created employment, as he now pays a monthly salary of Rs 8,000 to one worker.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi-led Union government, Mihervan described the central welfare scheme as life-changing.

"Earlier, due to lack of education, I often blamed myself. But for people like us who have no support, the Prime Minister stands with us," he told IANS, thanking PM Modi for launching such an initiative.

His journey reflects the broader impact of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana in empowering grassroots workers, fostering entrepreneurship, and promoting inclusive economic growth in rural India.

--IANS

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