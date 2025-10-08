PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana lights up houses in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh), Oct 8 (IANS) PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana or solar power scheme is bringing a major turnaround in the lives of people pan-India, by equipping their households with solar panels, thereby laying the groundwork for renewable and sustainable energy. By providing solar energy to every household, the scheme is not only relieving them of the burden of electricity bills but also protecting the environment.

In Balrampur-Ramanujganj district of Chhattisgarh, the scheme has made considerable penetration, easing up the lives of thousansds of residents.

Rohit Gupta, a resident of Balrampur installed 3-kilowatt solar panel on his house rooftop under the scheme. This has brought down his electricity bills and is also benefitting him financially.

Rohit says that he applied for the PM’s solar power scheme, soon after he became aware of it. Under the scheme, he received a subsidy of Rs 78,000 from the Central government and Rs 30,000 from the state government. He also received easy installment financing from the bank. Within a few days, the solar panel was installed on his rooftop.

As a result of this, not only his electricity bills have reduced but also opened an opportunity for generating extra income from surplus electricity in future.

"Earlier, seeing the electricity bill every month was a source of worry, but now we are using our own solar energy. This not only saves money but also does good for the environment," he told IANS.

He further said that every family should take advantage of this scheme, as it is an initiative that will yield long-term benefits.

The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, launched in February 2024, aims to connect every household with affordable and clean solar energy. The central and state governments are jointly providing subsidies for installing solar systems under this scheme. Additionally, with the availability of bank loans, even middle- and low-income groups are able to easily avail of this scheme.

