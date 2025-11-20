PM Shri Heli service to spice up tourism, pilgrimage in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Nov 20 (IANS) PM Shri Heli tourism service, the first of its kind in Madhya Pradesh, is set to bring a turnaround in the state’s potential as a tourist destination as it introduces chopper services for boosting religious and scenic tourism.

With the launch of this service, devotees and tourists can reach major religious, natural, and wildlife tourist destinations within minutes. The most significant feature of the service is that the darshan of Ujjain and Omkareshwar Jyotirlingas can now be completed in a 20–40-minute chopper ride, while that of the Bhopal-Pachmarhi journey can be undertaken in just one hour.

The first chopper service saw five tourists from Bhopal arriving at Madhai.

Parliamentarian MP Maya Narolia, who was present on the occasion, thanked the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for the unique initiative and said that this service will be very beneficial for both tourists and local people.

“Both Madhai and Pachmarhi are special places for tourists. Now, the three-to four-hour journey will be completed in just thirty to thirty-five minutes,” she said.

Himanshu Jain, CEO of the District Panchayat Narmadapuram, stated that this helicopter service will not only be helpful for tourists but will also boost tourism in the region.

“Madhai can be reached from Bhopal in 40 minutes, and Pachmarhi from Madhai in 15 minutes. This service will greatly facilitate tourists and strengthen the district's tourism industry,” he said.

The official launch of the service was met with enthusiasm among pilgrims and tourists. With the new helicopter service, devotees will now be able to visit Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain and Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga near Mandleshwar directly from Indore. Additionally, nearby major tourist destinations have been added to this service, allowing travellers to experience both religious and natural beauty in a short time.

The administration believes that more religious and historical sites will be included in this helicopter route in the future. According to officials, this service will operate five days a week. Travellers will have the freedom to choose their slots as per their convenience, avoiding the hassle of crowds and long journeys.

After taking off from Indore, devotees will be transported to helipads near the temples, from where they will be transported to the temples. This will provide special relief to the elderly, disabled, and travellers unable to travel long distances. Booking for this service is available completely online. Travellers can select their travel date, time, and destination on the digital platform.

