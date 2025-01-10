PM Narendra Modi Explains Vision of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance" in Podcast with Nikhil Kamath

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people misunderstand the meaning of, "minimum government, maximum governance". He said that the efforts must be to increase the speed of work done by government departments and thus, he had made different ministries for skill, cooperatives, and fisheries.

Speaking in a podcast with Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath, PM Modi said that the government took away 40,000 compliances to increase the speed of work in different departments.

"We often misunderstand the concept of minimum government, maximum governance. Some believe that minimum government means fewer ministers and fewer employees. However, this is not my understanding. I made different ministries for skill, cooperatives, and fisheries. When I say minimum government...my point is that we took away 40,000 compliances to increase the speed of work. Otherwise, the different departments will demand the same things. If one department has it, use it for all," PM Modi said in a podcast with social media influencer Nikhil Kamath.

"I have abolished 1,500 old laws. I have changed laws that criminalised certain things. This is my vision of minimum government and maximum governance. I am witnessing it all happen," he added.

Speaking on India's technological standing across the world, PM Modi said that India has managed to democratise technology and taught the world how it is done.

"In just thirty seconds, I can transfer money into the accounts of 100 million farmers. I can do the same for cylinder subsidy for 13 crore people in 30 seconds...India has taught the world how to democratise technology. All you need is a mobile. This is a tech-driven century. We have made an innovation commission and innovation fund," PM Modi said.

Speaking on how India's perception has changed around the world, PM Modi recalled saying that the day would come when the world would stand in line for an Indian Visa.

"As a the head of the state, America had refused me a visa. I held a press conference that day where I had said, "One day the world would stand in line for an Indian visa". I gave this statement in 2005. Now, it is 2025. I can see that this is now is the time for India... I used to say publicly that you (NRIs) will regret if you don't come back to India, the world is changing," PM Modi said.

"I recently visited Kuwait. I went to a labour colony...one labourer asked me when will there be an international airport in my district (in India) ...it is this aspiration that will make India Vikist in 2047," he added.

Emphasising his stand on the issue of war and the recent conflicts around the world, PM Modi said that his stand is not being "neutral" but he was in favour of peace. He said that the advice he has given to countries that are in conflict currently has enhanced the country's credibility.

"During the Ukraine crisis, we were not neutral. We are in favour of peace. I said that to Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Palestine and Israel. They trust us. This is the reason that India's credibility has increased...the world has faith in what we say. During corona, our young people were at the centre of the pandemic. I request the Air Force to help with the evacuation. All of them agreed and brought our youth and even our neighbours. If my fellow countryman is in trouble--who will take care of him...if you help out your countrymen anywhere in the world, it also inspires them to do something good," PM Modi said. (ANI)