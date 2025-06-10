PM Narendra Modi and India are a global equation: Maha CM

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India have become a unique equation on the global stage and India's reputation in the world has increased due to the Modi government's tenure.

He told reporters that in the last 11 years, the various schemes of the Narendra Modi government have brought about a transformational change in the lives of the poor, women, youth, Dalits, the disadvantaged and people from all walks of life in the country.

"India is emerging as the fastest growing economy during the Modi government's tenure. Numerous new employment opportunities were created in the country. As many as 1.8 lakh new companies were registered, many old laws were repealed and new socially-oriented laws came into force. Electronics exports and production have increased sixfold. Infrastructure has expanded, airports have increased to 86. The Railway Budget has increased, Vande Bharat trains have revolutionised the Railways, the Metro network has expanded, railway stations are being transformed through the Amrit Bharat scheme. In 2025, the speed of highway construction is taking place at a speed of 24 km per day. New drinking water projects have been started, rural road construction has accelerated, 214 lakh gram panchayats have been connected with optical fibres, there has been a huge increase in the construction of non-conventional energy sources like solar energy and nuclear energy," the Chief Minister added.

"During this period, Maharashtra's development has gained momentum due to various development schemes in the country and Maharashtra is grateful to the Narendra Modi government. The railway projects worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore are underway in the state. The Modi government has given more funds in one year than the state had received for Railways in the 10 years during the previous UPA government at the Centre. Infrastructure works worth Rs 6 lakh crore are underway in the state. The Modi government has set a record of sanctioning 30 lakh houses for the poor beneficiaries in the state in a single year. All the lists of beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana have been completed and the Centre has suggested preparing a new list," Fadnavis said.

He added that many stalled development projects in the state were accelerated due to the Modi government.

He expressed that this era of transformation has started under the leadership of PM Modi and given impetus to development and created new happiness in the lives of the common man.

Under the Mudra Yojana, Standup India, the beneficiaries of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have been provided loans worth Rs 14,700 crore, thereby providing support for self-reliance, which has improved the standard of living of this group, the Chief Minister said.

He also added that 51 per cent of the beneficiaries of Mudra Yojana are from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and 25 crore people have come above the poverty line due to direct benefits provided to the poor people of the society.

