PM Museum and Library creates IT platform for scholars to access digital archives

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) The Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML) has created a dedicated IT platform to facilitate remote access to its digital archives, an official of the Ministry of Culture said on Saturday.

"Registered scholars may now submit online requests to view specific archival documents without needing to visit the PMML premises. Once approved, the requested materials will be securely made available on the scholar's desktop for viewing only," the official said in a statement.

Ashwani Lohani, PMML Director, said that this initiative reflects the institution's commitment to promoting high-quality research and strengthening the study of modern and contemporary India by enhancing ease of access to archival materials.

The PMML -- a premier national institution dedicated to preserving and showcasing the legacy of all Prime Ministers of India since Independence -- has taken a major step forward in expanding access to its vast archival resources.

The PMML houses one of the world's largest collections of rare archival materials, comprising more than 25 million documents belonging to more than 1,300 individuals and organisations.

These records are regularly consulted by bonafide researchers and scholars studying modern and contemporary Indian history.

In a landmark initiative, PMML is undertaking a comprehensive digitisation project of its rare archival collection, which includes personal papers, correspondence, speeches, diaries, and newspaper articles.

This effort ensures long-term preservation of fragile documents while enabling restricted remote access for genuine research scholars.

A substantial portion of the frequently accessed material has already been digitised, uploaded, and made available through the newly developed system, the statement said.

The dedicated IT platform is also a part of the measures to make available the rare documents to researchers and scholars.

The launch of PMML's Digital Archives marks a significant milestone in leveraging technology to safeguard invaluable historical resources and enhance accessibility for researchers, scholars, and knowledge seekers across the world.

