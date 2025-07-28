PM Modi’s visit to TN showcases state’s spiritual heritage: BJP

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran on Monday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the state as a reaffirmation of Tamil Nadu’s deep-rooted spiritual and cultural legacy.

He said the visit demonstrated how the land continues to nurture spirituality despite persistent efforts by certain groups to promote atheistic narratives.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for his two-day tour and a series of major announcements, Nagenthran said, “PM Modi, who proudly presents Tamil history on global platforms, continues to identify and elevate Tamil heritage internationally. What more proof is needed to show that he holds deep affection for the Tamil language, culture, and the glorious legacy of Tamil kings?”

He termed the Prime Minister’s visit “historic,” highlighting his participation in the 1000th-year celebration of Emperor Rajendra Chola’s reign and the launch of several key development initiatives.

Among the major projects unveiled was the new terminal at Thoothukudi airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 452 crore.

In total, projects worth Rs 4,900 crore were launched, including the Thanjavur–Sethiyathoppu highway project.

Addressing a public gathering in Thoothukudi, PM Modi paid glowing tributes to legendary Tamil figures such as V.O. Chidambaram Pillai, Veerapandiya Kattabomman, and Subramania Bharathi, Nagenthran said.

Nagenthran also praised the Prime Minister’s recent gesture of gifting traditional Pandyan pearls to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, calling it a symbolic tribute to Tamil Nadu’s rich legacy.

On the second day of his visit, PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the historic Brihadeeswarar temple in Gangaikonda Cholapuram, where he performed abhishekam with Ganga water.

He also released a commemorative coin in honour of Rajendra Chola and a text of the Thiruvasakam. The event featured traditional Thevaram recitals and a Thiruvasakam symphony composed by music maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

PM Modi also announced that grand statues of Emperor Rajaraja Chola and his son Rajendra Chola would be installed in Tamil Nadu as a mark of respect to their contributions to Indian history and culture.

“Spending two days with such a visionary leader was truly unforgettable,” Nagenthran added.

--IANS

aal/dan