'PM Modi’s visit brings prosperity to Bihar': Rajeev Ranjan defends Nitish Kumar’s leadership

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Commenting on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bihar visit on Friday, Janata Dal (United) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said the Prime Minister’s visits have always brought “prosperity and progress” to the state.

Talking to IANS in Patna, Prasad credited PM Modi for transforming Bihar in the last eleven years, giving the state what “Congress failed to deliver in six decades after Independence.”

“Today, projects worth Rs 1.85 lakh crore, including expressways and highways, are under construction in Bihar. Be it the allocation of large central funds for flood control, or giving makhana global recognition and markets, these steps have given Bihar’s economy a significant jump,” Prasad said.

He asserted that the NDA’s vision is to place Bihar among India’s top ten developed states by 2030, adding confidently, “This goal will be achieved by 2025-30.”

Responding to questions on the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial and deputy chief ministerial candidates, Prasad said the opposition is questioning the NDA’s leadership because “they know people will not vote for them.”

He defended Nitish Kumar’s leadership, stating, “For 20 years, people have seen Nitish Kumar as an honest, clean and capable leader. There have never been corruption charges against him.”

Drawing a contrast with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Prasad said, “Tejashwi faces multiple corruption cases - charges have been framed in the IRCTC case, and the ‘land for job’ case is also ongoing.”

“There is no possibility of the RJD or Mahagathbandhan returning to power. They will lose badly. The NDA is united under the leadership of Nitish Kumar,” he asserted.

When asked if Nitish Kumar would remain the chief minister if NDA returns to power, Prasad reaffirmed, “Yes, Nitish Kumar is the undisputed leader of the NDA in Bihar, and all alliance partners stand firmly with him.”

Notably, PM Modi, stepping up attack on the Mahagathbandhan at Begusarai rally earlier in the day, made an emphatic appeal to the youth of poll-bound Bihar and urged them to cast their vote cautiously this time, for building a prosperous and Viksit Bihar.

Before Begusarai address, PM Modi, during his visit to Jannayak Karpoor Thakur’s birthplace, lambasted the RJD-Congress over jungle raj, holding them responsible for pushing the state into darkness.

PM Modi mocked the cracks and infighting in the Mahagathbandhan over seat-sharing and hurled a ‘Mahalathbadhan’ jibe, suggesting that the allies were engaged in a bitter face-off over seat-sharing and were driven by self-interest rather than public issues.

--IANS

sas/dan