PM Modi's vision key to Arunachal's transformation: Guv Parnaik

Itanagar, Feb 4 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), on Wednesday, expressed deep gratitude to the Centre, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for his visionary leadership and steadfast support in driving the state's transformation and development.

Addressing the fifth session of the eighth state Assembly, the Governor said that the Prime Minister's recent visit (September 22, 2025) to Itanagar, during which development projects worth more than Rs 5,100 crore were inaugurated, reflects the Centre's focused commitment to Arunachal Pradesh's growth.

He also highlighted the launch of the GST Bachat Utsav as a step towards transparent, citizen-friendly governance and a stronger business environment.

Since 2014, the state's share of Central taxes has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, underscoring the strength of Centre–state partnership in building a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable future, Governor Parnaik said.

The Governor added that meeting after the Golden Jubilee of the state Assembly is a moment to honour its proud legacy by upholding the dignity of the House and strengthening responsible, people-centric governance.

Sharing the state government's vision for a Viksit Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Parnaik said that as the Assembly House meets for the first time this year, the state stands at a moment of renewed confidence and purposeful reflection.

It is a time to review the progress made and to renew our collective resolve to build a prosperous, inclusive, and self-reliant Arunachal, aligned with the national aspiration of 'Viksit Bharat', he added.

The Governor emphasised that this vision seeks to empower youth through education and employment, enable women to lead social and economic change, ensure that every community benefits from development, and allow cultural heritage to thrive alongside modern growth, capturing the spirit of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'.

He highlighted the 'Panch Pratigyas' (five commitments) articulated by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu as the clear roadmap towards Viksit Arunachal and Viksit Bharat@2047.

These five commitments place youth and human capital at the heart of development; strengthen livelihoods and rural self-reliance; ensure growth in harmony with nature; drive green energy and hydropower-led transformation; and promote sustainable tourism that preserves identity while creating livelihoods.

"Together, the 'Panch Pratigyas' represent a shared promise for the future, one that empowers people, respects nature, strengthens the economy, and ensures inclusive and sustainable progress for Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

The Governor highlighted that the recent people's mandates, expressed through local self-governance, reflect a deepening faith of citizens in democratic institutions and their desire to actively shape their own development.

He spoke of a micro-development approach that places communities at the centre, supported by sustained investments in infrastructure and connectivity to bridge distances and bring opportunities closer to the people.

The Governor also highlighted the need to strengthen livelihoods through support to artisans, farmers, and the rural economy, while harnessing green energy and hydropower as drivers of sustainable transformation.

Stressing balanced growth, Governor Parnaik spoke of promoting sustainable tourism and a vibrant cultural economy rooted in indigenous traditions, alongside focused attention on indigenous affairs, good governance, public safety, and strong institutional capacity, all of which together form the pillars of a resilient, inclusive, and forward-looking Arunachal Pradesh.

