PM Modi’s strategic clarity behind Indian ships using Strait of Hormuz: BJP leader Amit Malviya

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Hitting out at the Congress party’s alarmist claims, BJP leader Amit Malviya on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s calm leadership, strategic clarity and “India first” approach in the wake of the Iran conflict that has seen two Indian oil ships safely cross the troubled Strait of Hormuz.

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In a message on social media, Malviya, in charge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department, said, “Both our ships have now safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz. Another reminder of how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomacy works quietly but effectively.”

He said, “This development comes soon after the PM’s conversation with the Iranian President, a testament to India’s balanced and credible engagement with all sides.”

Training his guns on the Congress for its failed attempt to find fault with the government’s foreign policy, Malviya said, “Once again, the Congress ecosystem that tried to corner the government over the Iran issue stands exposed. Their alarmist takes have been mocked by events.”

“Time and again, it is proven that in a complex global conflict, PM Modi is perhaps the only leader who can engage all sides with credibility, protect India’s interests, and ensure the safety of our people and assets. Calm leadership. Strategic clarity. India first,” he wrote.

Malviya also shared an article by former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin, highlighting, “Too many critics of GOI foreign policy are preoccupied by whether India sounds fearless. But we are in a world of weaponised hard power. So, the priority is to somehow maintain operational flexibility. That's what GOI moves, on Iran war; Chinese investment, Russian oil reflect.”

The BJP leader also attached video clips of Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, complaining about Indian ships not getting Iranian exemption to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, just like the special facility enjoyed by vessels from Russia and China.

--IANS

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