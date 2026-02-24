PM Modi’s Rajasthan visit: CM Sharma reviews preparations in Ajmer​

Jaipur, Feb 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday visited Ajmer to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit on February 28. ​

He inspected the programme venue at Kayad Vishram Sthal and chaired a meeting with senior officials, issuing necessary directions to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the event.​

The Chief Minister instructed officials to make comprehensive arrangements at the venue, including proper seating, availability of drinking water, medical facilities, uninterrupted electricity supply, adequate parking, traffic management, and robust security measures.

He directed the traffic police and transport department to work in close coordination to ensure seamless traffic flow and well-organised parking facilities. ​

Sharma stated that during the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several major development projects in Rajasthan.​

The HPV vaccination programme will also be launched on the occasion, and appointment letters will be distributed to a large number of youth. ​

Emphasising the importance of coordinated efforts, the Chief Minister directed all departments to work in synergy and complete preparations within the stipulated timeline to ensure the event’s success. ​

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary, Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma, and other senior officials were present during the inspection.​

CM Sharma, meanwhile, shared a post on his X handle and said, "Inspected the venue at Kayad Vishram Sthal in Ajmer for the proposed public meeting of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and reviewed the preparations. After a detailed review of arrangements related to the grandeur of the event, security, and public facilities, I directed the concerned officials to ensure that all arrangements are completed in a timely, smooth, safe, and well-organised manner. ​

“On this auspicious occasion, the state will receive several major development projects, and appointment letters will be distributed to the youth of Rajasthan. Rajasthan is fully prepared with great enthusiasm and readiness to welcome its beloved Prime Minister," he added.

​--IANS

arc/dan