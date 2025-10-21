PM Modi’s only desire to make people Aatmanirbhar: BJP on Diwali letter

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Diwali letter, which highlighted Operation Sindoor, Viksit Bharat, the fight against Moaism, GST reforms, and the promotion of Swadeshi products, has drawn strong support from BJP leaders, asserting that PM Modi’s key vision is to make India Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) through the adoption of Swadeshi products.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, “PM Modi deeply believes that every citizen should become self-reliant. He wants every household to be capable of taking care of itself. Through initiatives like PM-SVANidhi Yojana and Mudra Yojana, his government has empowered people and strengthened the country’s foundation.”

Tiwari added, “His biggest dream now is to make the people Aatmanirbhar through Swadeshi. I believe this is a crucial step. If citizens follow this path, India will become a developed nation well before 2047. From reducing GST slabs to encouraging local production, all his initiatives are steps in that direction. I urge everyone to read his letter and follow his message.”

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma echoed this sentiment, saying, “Behind every speech and appeal by the Prime Minister lies the massive support of the people. I can confidently say that no other leader in India today enjoys such widespread public backing.”

He added, “From the call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat to celebrating GST Bachat Utsav during Navratri and Diwali, people have actively responded. PM Modi also addressed the issue of Naxalism, and 95 per cent of it has indeed been eliminated. His dream of a self-reliant India is becoming a reality.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended Diwali greetings to the people through a letter and drew a parallel between Lord Ram and Operation Sindoor. He stated that just as Lord Ram teaches us to uphold dignity and righteousness, he also inspires us to fight against injustice.

PM Modi said that India witnessed a powerful example of this philosophy a few months ago during Operation Sindoor, in which the country upheld its dignity and avenged injustice.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali, a festival filled with energy and enthusiasm. This is the second Deepavali since the grand construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Lord Shri Ram teaches us to uphold righteousness and also gives us the courage to fight injustice. We saw a living example of this during Operation Sindoor. During that operation, Bharat not only upheld righteousness but also avenged injustice,” PM Modi said in his letter.

“This Deepavali is particularly special because, for the first time, lamps will be lit in many districts across the country, including remote areas. These are districts where Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been eradicated at the root. In recent times, we have seen many individuals abandon the path of violence and join the mainstream of development, placing their faith in the Constitution of our country. This is a major achievement for the nation,” he added.

Amid these historic milestones, PM Modi also highlighted the government’s recent economic reforms.

“On the first day of Navratri, reduced GST rates were implemented. During this ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ (Savings Festival), citizens are saving thousands of crores of rupees,” he said.

PM Modi also called for the adoption of Swadeshi products and a renewed sense of national pride.

“In a world going through multiple crises, Bharat has emerged as a symbol of both stability and sensitivity. We are also on track to become the third-largest economy in the world in the near future,” he said.

“In this journey of a ‘Viksit’ (Developed) and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India), our primary responsibility as citizens is to fulfil our duties towards the nation. Let us adopt Swadeshi (local products) and proudly say: ‘This is Swadeshi!’ Let us promote the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’ Let us respect all languages. Let us maintain cleanliness. Let us prioritise our health. Let us reduce the use of oil in our food by 10 per cent and embrace Yoga,” he urged.

--IANS

jk/dan