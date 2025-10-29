PM Modi’s maritime vision reflects India’s global ambition: VC IMU

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) India’s maritime sector has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade under the strong and consistent leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Malini V. Shankar, Vice Chancellor of the Indian Maritime University (IMU), during the Indian Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s long-term vision, Dr Shankar said that since 2016, India has steadily moved toward becoming a major player in the global maritime industry.

“The Prime Minister’s commitment toward developing India’s maritime sector is very strong and clear. His vision for 2047 aims to establish India as a global maritime hub through technological innovation and economic growth,” she told IANS.

She emphasised that the development of new ports, expansion of coastal trade, and strengthening of logistics networks have significantly improved India’s trade efficiency. Improved rail connectivity to steel, fertiliser, and mining industries has boosted cargo movement and attracted global trust, she noted.

Speaking about the Indian Maritime Week 2025, Dr Shankar said the event “far exceeded expectations” and was one of the largest ever organised, possibly since Independence.

“In 2016, we had the maritime investment summit, which was largely investment-focused. Over the last ten years, the maritime sector has gained tremendous momentum — port capacity has doubled, cargo handling has increased manifold, and the sector is seeing a new wave of growth,” she said.

She added that around Rs 70,000 crore worth of investment has been earmarked for shipbuilding, and five colonial-era maritime laws have been replaced with modern legislation to align with the industry’s evolving needs.

On Prime Minister Modi’s address at the event, she remarked, “All the initiatives taken are in alignment with what was planned and documented. It reflects India’s commitment to implementation, not just planning.”

She also lauded the collaborative approach in developing major projects like Vadhwan Port in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam Port in Kerala, calling them “wonderful examples” of Centre-state partnership in the maritime sector.

