PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program generates Rs 34.13 crore revenue since inception

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio program titled ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has generated a revenue of Rs 34.13 crore since its inception, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The robust revenue generation reflects PM Modi’s deep connection with the masses and also reinforces the popularity and financial viability of the monthly radio broadcast. Besides this, it has also brightened the prospects of loss-incurring All India Radio, which has lately been struggling to keep its revenue books in the green.

In a written reply, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, said that the audience, in metros as well as remote villages, connect with the Mann Ki Baat program via multiple modes across traditional and digital platforms.

Akashvani (All India Radio) broadcasts the monthly radio program across its national & several regional networks in regional languages to reach the vernacular audiences.

The Mann Ki Baat has served as a unique platform to inform citizens about positive transformations happening across the country, with an objective to encourage them to actively participate in India’s development journey.

Prime Minister routinely shares inspiring stories of Indians doing impactful work in areas such as education, health, environment, innovation, and social service and also spotlights grassroots initiatives and community-led efforts driven by youth, farmers, women, artisans, entrepreneurs, sportspersons, and self-help groups. It also brings attention to the contributions of unsung heroes from history.

Over the years, the Mann Ki Baat has evolved into a soft tool of nation-building, shaping public discourse through stories that celebrate India’s diversity, resilience and social commitment.

The Mann Ki Baat programme is telecast on various Doordarshan national & regional language channels, making it accessible to viewers across the country, including those in rural & remote areas.

On digital platforms, audience engagement has expanded significantly. The programme is live-streamed and archived on YouTube channels (such as PMO India, AIR, etc.), and on Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform WAVES, as well as through the “NewsOnAIR” mobile app, which offers over 260 Akashvani channels.

The visual format of Mann Ki Baat has further enhanced audience engagement by enabling shared viewing experiences, fostering collective reflection and discussion.

--IANS

