PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' now available in regional languages using AI voice technology

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', has now taken a major technological leap, as it is being made available in multiple Indian languages in the Prime Minister's own voice with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

This innovative use of AI ensures that people across different regions can now listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in their own language while hearing it in PM Modi’s voice, creating a more personal and engaging connection with the audience.

The programme is now accessible in several regional languages, including Odia, Malayalam, Punjabi, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Assamese and English.

This AI-driven initiative has made it easier for people to understand and relate to the Prime Minister’s message in their mother tongue.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ is a radio programme through which Prime Minister Modi addresses the nation on various topics of national interest, social issues and inspirational stories.

It aims to connect directly with citizens, highlight grassroots achievements and encourage people’s participation in nation-building.

The programme airs on the last Sunday of every month on All India Radio and is also broadcast across television channels and digital platforms, reaching millions of listeners in India and abroad.

With the integration of AI, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has not only embraced technological advancement but also strengthened its mission of inclusivity by bridging linguistic barriers and bringing every Indian closer to the Prime Minister’s message.

The Prime Minister routinely shares inspiring stories of Indians doing impactful work in areas such as education, health, environment, innovation and social service, and also spotlights grassroots initiatives and community-led efforts driven by youth, farmers, women, artisans, entrepreneurs, sportspersons and self-help groups. It also brings attention to the contributions of unsung heroes from history.

Over the years, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has evolved into a soft tool of nation-building, shaping public discourse through stories that celebrate India’s diversity, resilience and social commitment.

