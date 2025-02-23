PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat': Advices Students to Stay Stress-Free for Board Exams

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes to students appearing for their board exams, urging them appealed to them to stay happy and approach exams with a positive spirit and without any stress.

Addressing the 119th episode of his 'Mann ki Baat' programme, PM Modi said, "These are the times of board exams. I extend my best wishes to my young friends and the exam warriors for upcoming exams. Approach your papers with a positive spirit, without any stress."

"Every year, during 'Pariksha pe Charcha', we discuss various aspects of exams with our exam warriors. I am glad that this initiative is becoming more institutionalized with new experts joining in. This year, we introduced a new format for 'Pariksha pe Charcha'. We include eight different episodes featuring experts. We covered a wide range of topics, from overall exam preparation to health care, mental well-being and nutrition. Additionally, previous toppers also shared insights and experiences with everyone," PM Modi highlighted.

"Be happy and stress-free," he asserted.

Further, the Prime Minister emphasized on wildlife protection, saying that India truly has a vibrant ecosystem of Flora and Fauna.

"These wild animals are deeply embedded in our history and culture. Many Animals are also considered the sacred mounts of our deities. In Central India, several tribal communities worship 'Bagheshur'. In Maharashtra, there is a tradition of worshipping 'Waghoba'. Lord Ayyappa also shares a deep connection with the Tiger. In Sundarbans, people worship 'Bonbibi', whose mount is a Tiger," he said.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to tribal people for their participation in wildlife protection efforts.

"In Karnataka's BRT Tiger Reserve, Tiger Population has been steadily increasing. Much of the credit goes to the Soliga Tribes, who worship Tigers. Because of them, Man-Animal conflict in this area is almost non-existent. Similarly, in Gujarat, the local people have played a crucial role in protecting and conserving Asiatic Lions in Gir. They have shown the world what true coexistence with nature looks like," the Prime Minister said.

He asserted that due to these dedicated efforts, the population of Tigers, leopards, Asiatic lions, Rhinos and Swamp Deer has grown significantly over the past few years.

"India's incredible wildlife diversity is also something to admire. Asiatic Lions are found in the western part of the country while Tigers inhabit Eastern, Central and Southern India. Rhinos, on the other hand, are found in the Northeastern region. Every part of India is not only deeply connected to nature but also committed to wildlife protection," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also gave an example of a lady known as "The Deer Woman" connected to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"I have been told about Anuradha Rao Ji, whose family has been connected to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for generations. Anuradha ji dedicated herself to animal welfare at a young age. For the past three decades, she has made it her mission to protect deer and peacocks. The locals affectionately call her the 'The Deer Woman'," he said.

Further, PM Modi also urged the countrymen to encourage and support those working for Wildlife protection. (ANI)