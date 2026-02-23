PM Modi's Madurai visit will mark beginning of DMK's exit from power: TN BJP spokesperson

Chennai, Feb 23 (IANS) BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Madurai would mark a decisive political moment ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections and signal what he described as the beginning of the end of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government.

In a strongly worded statement, Prasad accused the DMK administration led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of presiding over rising public debt, deteriorating law and order, and widespread corruption in the state.

He alleged that Tamil Nadu had been pushed into a severe financial crisis and claimed that several welfare promises made by the DMK during the previous Assembly elections had not been fully implemented.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Madurai on March 1, where he will inaugurate the newly constructed building at AIIMS Madurai.

He is also scheduled to address a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) public rally at Mandela Nagar later during the visit, which BJP leaders view as a key mobilisation effort ahead of the Assembly elections.

The BJP, which is allied with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu, is expected to use the occasion to strengthen its campaign narrative and organisational outreach in the state.

Prasad also raised allegations regarding the functioning of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, criticising its administration and naming State Minister P.K. Sekar Babu in this regard.

Referring to temple administration and kumbabhishekams conducted across Tamil Nadu, he alleged irregularities and accused the state government of political interference in religious affairs.

He also referred to issues surrounding the Karthigai Deepam festival at the Thiruparankundram Temple, alleging mismanagement and administrative lapses.

The BJP spokesperson further criticised the state-run liquor retailer, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), alleging that liquor sales had adversely affected families, particularly women, and contributed to social and economic distress.

He accused the DMK of attempting to secure political support through financial assistance schemes while failing to address broader structural and governance challenges in the state.

Calling for a “double-engine” government, Prasad said that leadership under Prime Minister Modi at the Centre and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Tamil Nadu would ensure economic growth, improved governance, and stronger law and order.

The DMK had not issued any official response to the allegations at the time of filing this report.

With political rhetoric intensifying ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Prime Minister Modi’s Madurai visit is expected to sharpen the political contest between the ruling DMK and the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu.

