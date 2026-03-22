PM Modi's longest stint reflects people's trust: Chirag Paswan

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) On Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the longest-serving head of government in the country, Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed his admiration for the milestone, saying it reflects not only the Prime Minister’s leadership but also the trust and faith of the people of India.

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Speaking to reporters, Chirag Paswan said: "I would like to specially acknowledge that this achievement of our Prime Minister is not just his personal accomplishment -- it belongs to every citizen of the country who has trusted him and believed in his vision. It is no small feat to serve at the highest level of government for so many years with such dedication."

He highlighted that India’s stability amid global challenges is a result of PM Modi’s diplomatic approach and forward-looking vision.

"The stability of India today, despite so many challenges abroad, is due to the diplomacy and vision of the Prime Minister. India’s economy is the fastest-growing economy in the world. Global markets are opening up for India today. All this is because of our Prime Minister’s thinking and policies," Chirag Paswan added.

BJP National Spokesperson R.P. Singh also highlighted PM Modi’s popularity and clarity in policy-making.

"His work and his dedication to the country and to 140 crore people is the reason his popularity is increasing day by day. The clarity in his policies is why he is popular worldwide today," Singh said.

He noted: "The way he works continuously for the country and cares for the people -- Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas -- is how he leads."

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal spoke of the Prime Minister’s direct engagement with citizens. He said: "This is a matter of pride for every Indian. For BJP workers, it feels like a special festive occasion. Through continuous governance, PM Modi has set new benchmarks of leadership, first in Gujarat and now across the country.”

Kausar Jahan, Chairperson of the Delhi Haj Committee, called it “a matter of immense joy” and praised PM Modi's transformative work at the grassroots level, citing initiatives in infrastructure, digital governance, and welfare schemes.

The milestone underscores PM Modi’s enduring commitment to development, governance, and connecting with citizens across all sections of society.

--IANS

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