PM Modi’s leadership steered nation to dynamic governance: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, June 10 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for steering the nation from a time of inefficiency to an era of dynamic governance, national pride, and global recognition.

He described the past 11 years as the most transformative phase of independent India, where each citizen has felt the presence of a decisive, sensitive, and effective government.

“Today’s India is led by vision, not vote bank politics,” CM Saini told the media here on the completion of 11 years of the PM Modi-led government.

The Chief Minister said while the previous Congress-led governments were often marked by hesitation, weak decision making and misplaced priorities, Prime Minister Modi gave India a clear vision, a strong direction, and an unwavering commitment to public welfare and nation-first governance.

“Before 2014, the country was engulfed in an atmosphere of gloom and distrust. Corruption and ineffective leadership had blocked our progress. Those days were ruled by fear, nepotism, regionalism, and corruption, there was a complete lack of fair governance. But under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India witnessed a decisive and transparent administration,” said CM Saini.

He said when Prime Minister Modi assumed office in 2014 “our economy ranked 11th worldwide”.

He highlighted how under the Prime Minister’s leadership, India’s economy rose from the 11th to the fourth largest global economy. He said India’s total exports reached $825 billion in 2024-25 and engineering exports grew from $73 billion in 2014-15 to $117 billion in 2024-25.

Besides, defence exports have risen 34‑fold since 2014, reaching Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25, compared to just Rs 1,521 crore before 2016.

In the past 10 fiscal years, India attracted around $668 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), up from $323 billion during 2000-2014, added the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister credited this growth to bold decisions such as the abrogation of Article 370, the Citizenship Amendment Act, digital and financial reforms, and anti-terror surgical strikes.

Cultural pride has also been renewed through monumental steps like the construction of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the CM explained.

