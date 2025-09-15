PM Modi's leadership inspires innovation, says Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat

Jaipur: Union Culture and Tourism Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Monday, recalled an inspiring interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a leader who recognises the potential of others and amplifies it in a way that motivates everyone.

Sharing the anecdote on social media platform X, Union Minister Shekhawat said the incident left a deep imprint on him and continues to guide his public life.

Recounting the moment from 2017, when he was serving as a Member of Parliament, the Union Minister added that he had gone to meet the Prime Minister regarding an issue regarding his Assembly constituency.

After addressing the matter, PM Modi asked Union Minister Shekhawat to stay back and posed an unusual but thoughtful question: "As a Sansaad (Member of Parliament), what kind of work have you been doing apart from raising issues?"

The Union Minister briefly explained an initiative he had started -- an internship programme inviting students from IITs, IIMs, and other premier institutions to work on local problems and contribute towards fresh ideas.

For Union Minister Shekhawat, it was just a five-minute explanation, but for the Prime Minister, it became an idea worth highlighting.

At the very next meeting with BJP MPs, PM Modi not only mentioned Union Minister Shekhawat's initiative but also placed it at the centre of his address.

According to Union Minister Shekhawat, the Prime Minister praised the programme both at the beginning and end of his speech, urging other MPs to adopt similar innovative approaches in their constituencies.

"This one gesture showed me how much he (PM Modi) values the contribution of each representative," the Union Minister wrote.

"It was not about me, but about the belief that even small efforts can become examples for others if nurtured with encouragement."

The Union Minister emphasised that PM Modi's leadership style is not just about policy or governance but also about motivating people to realise their potential.

"His leadership ensures that every contribution counts and every effort finds meaning," he added, underlining why he believes PM Modi has been able to create a culture of innovation and accountability across the political spectrum.

Through this reflection, Union Minister Shekhawat highlighted what he called the extraordinary leadership of the Prime Minister -- a leadership that transforms individual efforts into collective inspiration.

--IANS