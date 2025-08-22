PM Modi’s Kolkata visit blends development with ‘Operation Sindoor’ and anti-infiltration pitch

Kolkata, Aug 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated three major metro routes in Kolkata, significantly expanding the city’s urban transit network. The new routes include the much-anticipated under-river metro line and a direct connection to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

The launch took place at Jessore Road Metro Station, where PM Modi boarded a round-trip metro ride to and from Jai Hind Bimanbandar (Airport) station. The expansion adds 13.61 km to Kolkata’s metro network across the Green, Orange, and Yellow lines.

As the metro stations swelled with enthusiastic crowds, many were seen wearing "Operation Sindoor" T-shirts—a campaign that has gained traction as a symbol of national pride and BJP support. The mood was electric, with chants, slogans, and personal tributes to PM Modi echoing throughout the venue.

One PM Modi supporter from Kolkata, stood out with a picture of the Prime Minister and the BJP’s lotus symbol painted across his body. “PM Modi is not just a leader, he’s an emotion,” he said.

Another BJP worker, Arindam Singha Roy, expressed pride in the metro expansion. “This project proves that development is PM Modi’s top priority. It’s a game-changer for Kolkata’s connectivity.”

But beyond infrastructure, the crowd was abuzz with conversations around "Operation Sindoor", a campaign linked to national security and women's empowerment. Puja, a vocal BJP supporter, explained its significance.

“A terrorist from Pakistan once told our daughter to go and tell Modi. In return, Modi made a Muslim daughter the spokesperson of the Indian Air Force. That’s our answer to Pakistan—India’s daughters are not weak,” she said passionately.

She went on to highlight the issue of targeted killings in places like Pahalgam.

“PM Modi responded by giving a Muslim woman the immense responsibility to give them befitting reply. This shows our PM is committed to unity and strength.”

Puja also slammed the influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, blaming the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

“PM Modi gave tremendous honour to Bengali language to counter the divisive politics. No matter how much Bangladesh tries to create a Hindu-Muslim divide, Bengal will stand with PM Modi. Only unity can bring investment.”

Another fan described wearing the "Operation Sindoor" T-shirt as a badge of honour. “Earlier, I thought Sindoor was just a symbol of marital tradition. But after the operation, it has become a symbol of strength. Like Operation Sindoor, the BJP should succeed at every level.”

Karim Khan, too, had sharp words for the ruling TMC. “Mamata Begum has let Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators flood our region. She’s acting like their guardian. They got voter cards because of her. They must be removed to safeguard our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, commuters expressed genuine appreciation for the new metro routes. A school principal shared: “This makes commuting so much easier, especially from Howrah. It’s a huge relief for educators and students alike.”

A young man echoed this sentiment: “Development is finally visible. With more transport options, Howrah and Kolkata are now more connected than ever.”

