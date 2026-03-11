PM Modi’s Kochi visit sparks optimism for Kerala’s development​

Kochi, March 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kochi and the launch of development projects worth about Rs 10,800 crore evoked positive reactions from BJP workers and professionals, many of whom said the focus on infrastructure and economic growth had strengthened hopes for a “Vikasit Keralam.”​

Speaking to IANS after the Prime Minister’s event, BJP workers expressed pride over the visit and said the projects had generated optimism among people in the state.​

A BJP worker said the Prime Minister’s presence in Kerala had encouraged people to think more seriously about development.​

“Yes, we are happy that PM Modi came here, and we are sure that this is going to reflect in the state Assembly elections. We are so proud. People have started thinking of a Vikasit Keralam. We are sure about it,” the worker said.​

Another BJP worker, Latha, highlighted the central government’s support for farmers, particularly those involved in animal husbandry.​

“The central government has done many things for the animal husbandry farmers. We have to say this government has helped the farmers in many ways,” she said.​

Jagesh, a BJP Panchayat member, criticised the absence of the state’s Chief Minister and ministers at the event and accused them of politicising development initiatives.​

“The Chief Minister and other ministers were not here because they always play politics. Since the development of the Alappuzha Bypass was a long project, the BJP government concluded it. Likewise, they completed many developments of highways in the state,” he said.​

He further alleged that the state government often takes credit for projects completed by the Centre.​

“The state government always takes the credit. But the people know what is happening. They are ready for a Vikasit Keralam,” he added.​

Professionals who interacted with the Prime Minister also spoke about the emphasis on development during the programme.​

Career expert Dr. Venkataraman from Kerala said his interaction with the Prime Minister centred on the future of education and the state’s development prospects.​

“I had a very good interaction with him. He was speaking about several good things, especially about development. Apart from a few political remarks, he made a lot of sense about how Kerala can develop. It was an inspiring talk. After listening to it, I feel he can speed up the process of development,” he said.​

Dr. Ramanantha Rao, a CISF veteran who met the Prime Minister in Kochi, said development was the central theme of the discussions.​

“Only one thing is being discussed, development. How Kerala will be developed is what Modi is concerned about. An amount of Rs 10,800 crore has been sanctioned, and many development programmes are underway. The focus is on the country and its people,” he said.​

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Kochi, aimed at boosting infrastructure, energy, and industrial growth in Kerala.​

--IANS

sn/dan