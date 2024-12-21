PM Modi's Historic Visit to Kuwait: Strengthening India-Gulf Relations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on a two-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait.

This will be the first visit of the Prime Minister any Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait after 43 years.

PM Modi will attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup as a special guest of the Emir of Kuwait. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora at the 'Hala Modi' community event at Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex.

PM Modi said that his visit will deepen India's historical linkages with Kuwait and expressed eagerness to meet the Crown Prince of Kuwait.

"Today and tomorrow, I will be visiting Kuwait. This visit will deepen India's historical linkages with Kuwait. I look forward to meeting His Highness the Amir, the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of Kuwait. This evening, I will be interacting with the Indian community and will also attend the inauguration ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup," PM Modi wrote on X.



Addressing the Special Briefing on the Prime Minister's visit to Kuwait, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (CPV and OIA), Arun Kumar Chatterjee gave a brief context on PM Modi's visit and highlighted the strong relationship between both nations, stating "excellent political relations between the two countries."

"This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years and therefore assumes considerable significance," he said."

PM Modi will be accorded a ceremonial guard of honor at the Bayan Palace (Kuwait Emir's main palace), following which he will be holding separate meetings with the Emir of Kuwait and the crown prince of Kuwait Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah. There will be delegation-level talks with the prime minister of Kuwait thereafter," he added.

During bilateral discussions, PM Modi will review with the leadership of Kuwait, the entire spectrum of our bilateral relations, including an area such as the political, trade, investment, energy, culture, and people-to-people ties, and the steps that both sides need to take to further enhance them. The Crown Prince will be hosting a banquet in honor of the honourable prime minister.

This historic visit by the prime minister is expected to open a new chapter in India and create bilateral relations. It will not only consolidate the partnership in existing spheres but also unveil new avenues for future cooperation, reinforce our shared values and build a stronger and more dynamic partnership for the future. It is also expected to boost the ties between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Highlighting PM Modi's visit to a labour camp in Kuwait, Chatterjee stated, "The government of India attaches considerable importance to the welfare of all workers which are abroad. We have a community of around one million in Kuwait...The idea of the visit to the Labour camp is to express the amount of importance the government of India attaches to our workers who are working in a foreign country..." (ANI)