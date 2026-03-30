PM Modi's 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' initiative strengthening cultural bonds: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar/Shillong, March 30 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Monday said that PM Modi’s ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative has strengthened cultural, traditional, and regional bonds across the country.

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Addressing Rajasthan Diwas celebrations at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, the Governor highlighted Rajasthan’s strengths in tourism, entrepreneurship, and its courteous social values. He encouraged the community to continue supporting Arunachal Pradesh’s growth, particularly by promoting tourism and contributing to socio-economic development.

He also urged citizens to actively participate in waste management initiatives and join efforts to combat social challenges such as drug abuse and health issues, especially tuberculosis. Emphasising the importance of collective responsibility, he said such efforts are vital to achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Lt Gen Parnaik expressed satisfaction that the youth, particularly students, are increasingly learning about and appreciating the cultural diversity of different states.

First Lady Anagha Parnaik and members of the Rajasthani community residing in Arunachal Pradesh participated in the celebrations. The Governor appreciated the community for its valuable contributions to the state’s development and commended its spirit of valour, patriotism, and commitment to preserving rich cultural traditions.

Students from the Donyi Polo Mission School for Hearing and Visually Impaired in Chimpu attended as special guests and presented a patriotic dance performance.

The programme also featured vibrant cultural performances showcasing Rajasthan’s artistic heritage, including ‘Rajasthan Ro Bakhan’, ‘Kesaria Banda Gher Ghoomar’, and traditional folk dances such as ‘Ghoomar’, ‘Chari’, and ‘Kathputli’. Members of the Rajasthani community, including senior bureaucrats and entrepreneurs, participated enthusiastically.

The Governor, who has been associated with the Rajputana Rifles regiment of the Indian Army, also hosted a high tea and interacted with guests. As part of the cultural exchange, traditional delicacies such as ‘Lapshi’ and ‘Moti Pak’ were served.

Meanwhile, in Meghalaya, Lok Bhavan in Shillong celebrated the Foundation Day of Bihar, Rajasthan, and Odisha with a special programme held at the Durbar Hall. The event was attended by government officials, students, distinguished citizens, and invited guests.

The celebrations featured cultural performances, including traditional dances from the three states. Addressing the gathering, Meghalaya Governor C.H. Vijayashankar extended greetings to the people of Bihar, Rajasthan, and Odisha and highlighted their rich historical, cultural, and religious heritage.

He also commended the participating artists for their dedication, noting that their performances reflected not only individual commitment but also the cultural identity of their respective states.

--IANS

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