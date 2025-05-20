PM Modi’s ‘Amrit Bharat’ push transforms Gujarat’s Dakor station into cultural landmark (Lead)

Kheda (Gujarat), May 20 (IANS) The historic Dakor railway station, located in Gujarat’s Kheda district, has undergone a striking transformation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, earning widespread praise from locals and pilgrims alike.

Known as a prominent pilgrimage destination and the sacred abode of Lord Ranchhodrai, Dakor - often referred to as Yatra Dham Dakor - now boasts a railway station that reflects the spiritual and cultural heritage of the town, both in design and functionality.

Focusing on heritage, accessibility, and modernisation, the revamped station now incorporates elements of Ranchhodrai Temple’s architecture, blending religious significance with modern infrastructure. The station stands as a symbol of faith and progress, where history meets high-tech amenities.

The transformation has not only improved convenience for daily commuters and pilgrims but also elevated the aesthetic and cultural experience for all travellers passing through. Residents and frequent visitors have expressed their appreciation for the development.

Rakesh Tamboli, a Dakor resident, told IANS, “There’s a massive difference now. The station is unrecognisable compared to what it was. We now have all the essential amenities. It truly feels like a world-class facility. This is a commendable initiative by the government.”

Another local resident, Mayur Purohit, also expressed gratitude, saying, “First of all, I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this incredible project. The government has invested over Rs 60 lakh in Dakor’s redevelopment. We now have clean drinking water, waiting rooms, a children’s play area, and beautiful paintings of Lord Krishna. This is no longer just a station, it’s a cultural destination.”

Station Master Ashok Kumar Sinha added that Dakor was previously a single-line station under the Anand-Gujarat zone. Since November 23 last year, it has become a double-line station, improving traffic flow and connectivity.

“Earlier, there was only one platform, now we have two. There are coach indicators, clean waiting rooms, and walls adorned with Krishna-themed artwork, making it a perfect photo spot. Passengers are genuinely happy with the transformation,” he said.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, launched by the Narendra Modi-led Central government, is a visionary mission to redevelop over 1,300 railway stations across India. Beyond beautification, the scheme aims to provide enhanced passenger amenities, upgraded infrastructure, and better accessibility for the differently abled, while integrating local culture, urban planning, and seamless transport connectivity.

On May 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate several redeveloped stations, including five under the Vadodara division - Dakor, Karamsad, Derol, Kosamba, and Utran - as well as many others across India.

Each station has been designed keeping regional needs and cultural context in mind, with Dakor’s spiritual significance playing a central role in its architectural theme.

--IANS

brt/dan