PM Modi's Ajmer visit will draw massive response, BJP ready for civic polls: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Feb 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore said on Thursday that the party is fully prepared to accord a grand welcome to world's most popular leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Ajmer on February 28.

He added that the public is eager to hear their favourite leader's views on geopolitical developments, national issues, and the global situation in countries seeking peace and stability.

People want to understand India's stand amid these circumstances, and therefore the BJP is cooperating with the Rajasthan government to make the programme a success, the Rajasthan BJP Chief said in an exclusive interaction with IANS. Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Q: What are the preparations being made in Ajmer in wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit?

Ans: A large number of people are eager to hear the Prime Minister's views on national and international developments. Prime Minister Modi is among the most popular leaders in the world and has been conferred with top honours by several countries in the world. People want to hear the Prime Minister's views on geopolitical developments, internal national issues, economic challenges and global conflicts. Citizens are keen to know India's position on issues such as regional security, Pakistan, and the situation in neighbouring Bangladesh. The Prime Minister is coming to central Rajasthan, near Ajay Meru (Ajmer), to address a public gathering. Though it is a government programme, the BJP will fully cooperate to ensure its success. Thousands of people are expected, and necessary arrangements have been made.

Q: The Rajasthan government has scrapped the two-child norm for local polls. Your views?

Ans: The state government's decision to remove the two-child norm for contesting local body elections should be welcomed. Experience and capability should be the primary criteria in politics. There are many experienced leaders in public life. Ability and experience matter. If a capable person is denied the opportunity to contest elections merely because he has more than two children, it would be unjust. While the earlier provision was introduced with the objective of population control, social dynamics have changed. When demographic ratios get disturbed, imposing restrictions selectively leads to injustice. Eligible candidates should be given a fair opportunity. In that context, this decision appears appropriate.

Q: Your views on Rajasthan government moving Supreme Court over the upcoming civic polls?

Ans: The BJP is fully prepared to face elections. Whenever the poll bugle is sounded, we are ready to step into the electoral field. Previous ward delimitation under the previous Congress-led Rajasthan government was irregular. In some wards there were around 800 voters, while in others there were nearly 8,000. This imbalance was unfair and allegedly designed to benefit certain candidates. The BJP supports rational and equal distribution of wards to maintain proper representation. Now there are legal and procedural issues, including matters related to the tenure of some Panchayat Samitis and the OBC Commission. There is a provision regarding elections being held within six months before or after the completion of tenure. Now these samitis has more than nine months tenure left. So such matters are under consideration. From our side, we are ready. Once the Election Commission announces the schedule, the BJP will be fully prepared.

