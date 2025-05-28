PM Modi’s 2-day packed schedule for four states, many projects to be launched

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed schedule ahead as he embarks on a two-day tour of four states, starting from Sikkim on Thursday. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate a slew of projects in Bihar, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, aggregating close to Rs 70,000 crore.

PM Modi will address various public rallies and hold roadshows over the next two days.

The Prime Minister is likely to scale up the attack on Pakistan and celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor when he addresses public gatherings, particularly in Bihar. It was in Bihar’s Madhubani, on April 24, that the Prime Minister publicly vowed, for the first time, to give strong retaliation to Pakistan for abetting terror on Indian soil.

PM Modi will visit Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on May 29 and 30.

On May 29, PM Modi will visit Sikkim to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of its statehood. He will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects in Sikkim, and also address the gathering. From there, he will visit West Bengal, and then he will head to Bihar to inaugurate the new terminal building of Patna Airport in the evening.

On May 30, PM Modi will launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat, Bihar and also address a public function. From there, he will head to Uttar Pradesh to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects worth around Rs 20,900 crore. Also, he will address a public function.

PM in Sikkim

Marking 50 glorious years of Statehood, PM Modi will participate in the event, named 'Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth'. The state government has planned a series of activities under the theme “Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth Sikkim”, celebrating the essence of Sikkim’s cultural richness, tradition, natural splendour and its history.

The Prime Minister will launch multiple projects in Sikkim, which include a 500-bedded district hospital worth over Rs 750 crore in Namchi district, a passenger ropeway at Sangachoeling, Pelling in Gyalshing district, statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan in Gangtok. He will also release a commemorative coin, a souvenir coin and a stamp of 50 years of Statehood.

PM in West Bengal

The Prime Minister’s visit to West Bengal will be marked by the launch of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network. He will lay the foundation stone of the CGD project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts of the state.

The project, worth over Rs 1,010 crore, aims to provide Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to more than 2.5 lakh households, over 100 commercial establishments and industries besides providing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to vehicular traffic by establishing around 19 CNG stations in line with the Minimum Work Program (MWP) targets stipulated by the government.

PM in Bihar

PM Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed passenger terminal of the Patna Airport, built at a cost of around Rs 1,200 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of the new civil enclave of Bihta Airport worth over Rs 1,410 crore.

On May 30, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (3x800 MW) in Aurangabad district, worth over Rs 29,930 crore, aimed at ensuring energy security for Bihar.

The 3rd Rail Line between Son Nagar - Mohammad Ganj, worth over Rs 1,330 crore, will also be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister.

PM in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi will inaugurate the Chunniganj Metro Station to Kanpur Central Metro Station section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project worth over Rs 2,120 crore and also inaugurate road widening and strengthening work of G.T. Road.

He will lay the foundation stone of a 220 KV substation at Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), Gautam Buddha Nagar, to meet the growing energy demands of the region and inaugurate 132 kV Substations worth over Rs 320 crore at Ecotech-8 and Ecotech-10 in Greater Noida.

The other power projects that will be launched include the 660 MW Panki Thermal Power Extension Project in Kanpur, worth over Rs 8,300 crore, and three 660 MW units of the Ghatampur Thermal Power Project worth over Rs 9,330 crore.

PM Modi will also distribute certificates and cheques to the beneficiaries of PM Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojna, National Livelihood Mission and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

--IANS

mr/dpb