PM Modi’s 11-year tenure a ‘golden era’, say Ayodhya saints

Ayodhya, June 9 (IANS) On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 11 years in office, saints and seers of Ayodhya heaped praise on his leadership, calling his tenure a "golden era" for the country.

Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Das Maharaj of Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11-year tenure has been truly golden. The country has made remarkable progress under his leadership. The morale of our armed forces has risen significantly. They are now equipped with advanced weaponry. Several welfare schemes like the Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and sanitation initiatives have made a real impact on people's lives."

He further said: “Be it the construction of the Ram Temple or the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, PM Modi has resolved some of the nation’s most longstanding issues. The Ram Temple was a 500-year wait, and it became a reality under his leadership. The country is on a continuous path of development.”

Ram Chandra Das Maharaj echoed the sentiments, stating: “PM Modi’s 11 years in office have been joyous and glorious. The divine Ram Temple taking shape in Ayodhya is a testament to his capable leadership. Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir were like cancerous issues, which he resolved with wisdom and determination.”

He also praised infrastructure development under the Modi government, saying, “The network of roads laid across the country -- from one corner to the other -- is commendable. Our neighbouring country, Pakistan, which repeatedly engaged in cowardly attacks, was given a fitting response through a successful military operation like Operation Sindoor. This was the result of strong leadership and PM Modi’s self-confidence. Pakistan was dealt a blow from which it won’t recover for decades.”

He further said: “From the holy land of Ayodhya, we pray to Lord Ram and Hanuman for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good health so that he may continue to work tirelessly for the nation.”

