PM Modi working to protect India’s integrity: Tripura CM

Agartala, Aug 14 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working to protect the country’s integrity, and everyone must unite to protect the nation from division.

Tripura Chief Minister, while addressing the state-level ‘Observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, said that through these kinds of discussions, people and students would understand in which direction the country would go, which path we would follow, and who would lead the country in the coming days.

“We always think about ourselves, but everyone must also think about their own state and country. Today, we know about the world due to the internet, but I don’t know how much today’s generation is aware of history. No one can erase history. If we read history, we would learn about the present and the past. This is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in 2021,” Saha said.

He said that during the partition and the freedom struggle, many people were killed, many women were raped, many children went missing, and many people had to leave and relocate.

“This day is to remember such times and such incidents.” The Chief Minister told the gathering that everyone must be aware of how the country suffered. Everyone must remember everything so that history does not repeat itself. Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is very important, and every year on 14th August, we observe it. If every year we can hold the program in various locations, then people would be aware of the incidents of partition horrors, he said.

“Even now, there are some people who work to create unrest or riots to divide the people. We must learn from the partition so that we do not move towards division,” said Saha.

He said that in 1881, riots started and were happening in many places, creating a division between Hindus and Muslims, and the British worked for this under their divide-and-rule policy.

“Such riots did not occur for religious purposes but for political benefits and to become Prime Minister as soon as possible. In Kashmir, the Hindu Pandits faced many problems at the hands of terrorists. Due to the ideals and thinking of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Hindu Bengalis got a place,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

He said that many people from East and West Pakistan came here, leaving their properties, and from India, Muslims went there. Due to division, people faced many problems. PM Modi has been working to protect the country’s integrity, and we must stay united; if not, there will be problems.

Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and several other dignitaries were present at the event.

